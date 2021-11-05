No one injured after house collapses on Sioux City’s west side

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue is at the scene after a house collapsed on the west side Friday.

Crews were alerted to the incident in the 1400 block of Ross Street around 1 p.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Keleher told KCAU 9 that the house was under remodel.

They believe strong winds caused the ground to shift, causing it to collapse.

Neighbors say no one was around at the time. No injuries are currently reported.

Crews cut utilities to the address and have red-tagged it.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update with the latest information.