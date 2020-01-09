House fire in Storm Lake causes over $2,000 in damage

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Fire Department (SLFD) was called to the scene of a house fire late Wednesday night.

The SLFD was called to 503 C West 8th street around 11:55 Wednesday night in response to the house fire.

Upon arrival, the firefighters determined that a fire had burned through the upper part of a wall that was separating the house from the attached garage.

The occupants of the home had recently gotten home from work and observed the fire as they walked into the home.

The occupants of the home were able to partially extinguish the fire prior to the arrival of police officers.

When the police officers arrived, they were able to apply a dry chemical to completely put the exposed flames out.

Once the fire was extinguished, the firefighters checked the home with thermal imaging equipment.

The firefighters were able to locate some areas that were still burning in concealed spaces of the ceiling and the wall.

Firefighters removed the wall and ceiling covers and put the hidden fires out quickly.

The Storm Lake Fire Department was on the scene for approximately 90 minutes and was assisted by the Storm Lake Police Department.

Damage from the fire is estimated at approximately $2,500.

The cause of the fire is believed to be from shorted electrical wiring.