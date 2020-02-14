House fire in Spencer Thursday morning claims the life of one victim

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A structure fire that broke out in Spencer has claimed the life of a victim.

Around 8:03 a.m. Thursday morning, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched for a house fire at 528 East 1st Street with an occupant possibly still inside the home.

According to a recent press release, upon arrival of firefighters, they encountered fire showing in the front and back of the residence.

One victim was located inside the residence and was confirmed dead when firefighters found them.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner and family notifications.

The residence suffered heavy fire damage throughout, except one room where the door was closed.

There were 22 firefighters on the scene for seven and a half hours.

Everly Fire-Rescue, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Spencer Hospital Paramedics, Spencer Police Dept., and the Clay County Medical Examiner assisted Spencer Fire-Rescue on the scene.

The fire is still under investigation at this time.