House fire in Spencer leaves damage through two floors

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Spencer Fire-Rescue was called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

The house was located at 307 East 4th Street in Spencer and reported to be on fire around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Spencer Fire-Rescue, as the firefighters arrived on the scene, they could see smoke visible on the outside of the house.

Firefighters had to force their way into the residence. As they entered, they encountered high heat and heavy smoke conditions according to officials.

The firefighters on scene then located the source of the fire and worked quickly to extinguish it.

Fire damage extended from the kitchen up through the second floor of the residence, with heat and smoke damage present throughout the house.

According to officials, the home owner was not inside at the time of the fire.

There were a total of 24 firefighters on the scene for 3.5 hours. Spencer Fire-Rescue was assisted by Spencer Hospital Paramedics, Everly Fire-Rescue, Iowa State Fire Marshal, and Spencer Police Department.

The fire is still under investigation at this time.

