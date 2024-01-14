SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Firefighters faced subzero temperatures to battle several fires in Spirit Lake on Saturday.

According to a release from the Spirit Lake Community Fire Department, a structure fire was reported at 4:31 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found multiple houses on fire with one house fully engulfed in flames. The release states that it was a free-flowing natural gas fire that was quickly spreading.

The release noted that temperatures were down to -18 with high winds and no fire hydrants in the area. Additionally, the houses were near each other, on narrow roads, and snow and ice made combating the fires difficult.

Spirit Lake officials would call in the assistance of departments from Arnolds Park, Milford, and Lake Park.

The release states that one house was destroyed, and another sustained an unspecified amount of damage. No one was in the houses at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

No further details were available.

Other departments that assisted in this case included Lakes Regional Hospital Ambulance, law enforcement, Dickinson County Emergency Management, and gas and power companies.