SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews are on the scene of a house on West Second Street caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:40 p.m. firefighters were called to a structure fire on the 1800 block of West Second Street. Flames were seen coming from the rear of the buildings.

Firefighters were seen trying to get water to the building, which is located on a dead-end street.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is known.