SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Spectra announced Tuesday that Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will visit the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City for the first time ever.

According to the release from Spectra, the all-ages show will have a lineup of ‘epic’ monster trucks as they see Hot Wheels monster truck toys come to life in a full-sized, kid-focused, immersive Hot Wheels experience.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available online, calling 712-279-4850, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

The release indicated the show will feature ‘fan favorites’ including Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V* Bomber, Demo Derby, and the all-new Mega Wrex, Race Ace, and Bigfoot Midwest Madness a collaboration between Hot Wheels and Bigfoot. There will be special appearances from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, and the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross.

There will be a Crash Zone Pre-Show Party, which will be held at 7:30 a.m. before each performance. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last and will provide fans access to the competition floor to see the designs and size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks. Each pass includes an autographed card and a souvenir pass with a lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees.