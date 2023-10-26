SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Sioux City for three performances.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster, and the new HW 5Alream, the firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks.

The Show features a laser light show, theatrical effects, dance parties, Hot Wheel toy giveaways, a special appearance from a transforming robot, the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team, and more.

There will also be a Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be held two and a half hours before every performance.

Performances are On May 11-12, 2024. Show times are:

Saturday, May 11, 12:30 p.m., VIP, 9:30 a.m., Crash Zone, 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Saturday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. and Crash Zone, 5 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 12, 2:30 p.m., VIP, 11:30 a.m., Crash Zone, 12 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Tickets and event information are available here, at the Primebank Box Office, and on the Tyson Event Center website.