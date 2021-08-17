Hospitals see uptick in urgent care patients as COVID-19 cases climb

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While COVID-19 number rise throughout Siouxland, hospitals are seeing an increase in patients.

Health officials are keeping in close contact with hospitals over concerns about rising numbers in urgent care facilities.

Tyler Brock, the Deputy Director of Siouxland District Health, said more people going to see the doctor might not be a bad thing.

“I personally am fine with people who have COVID and if they’re starting to feel like they need some medical attention, doing that sooner rather than later, I’d much rather have them go to the urgent care than end up coming in too late and then their infection is a lot more serious than it needs to be,” Brock said.

As the county’s vaccination rate climbs to 41 percent, Woodbury County reported 18 hospitalized with COVID-19 last week.