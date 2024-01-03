SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Lakes Regional Healthcare (LRH) in Spirit Lake announced Wednesday that Dickinson County’s New Year’s Baby was born on Jan. 2 at 7:03 a.m.

According to a release, Jonathan Tenoch, the child of Paula Arellano and Jose Sanchez, weighs six pounds and eight ounces, and is 19 inches long. He is now the sibling of Max and Jessica, the couple’s two other children.

Both parents were surprised that Jonathan was the county’s first baby of 2024.

“We know it can sometimes be a competition to who has the first baby, and we didn’t know it would be us,” Jose Sanchez said. “We were okay if someone beat us but were happy it turned out to be us!”

Sanchez said that he and Arellano had moved to Spirit Lake one year ago after previously living in Jackson, Minnesota and San Diego, California.

“This is a great place to raise a family,” he said. “Even Max’s principal and teachers have asked us how the baby was – it’s nice how they remembered we were having a baby.”

The parents said that their time at LRH, which was their first, was positive, and the process was “really smooth.”

“It’s peaceful and quiet here,” Arellano said, “and the nurses are friendly, always helpful.”

The release also states that LRH and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spirit Lake donated several essentials, including diapers, wipes, and clothes, to the newly-expanded family.