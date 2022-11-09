SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Veterans Day is only a couple days away and one Siouxland agency is getting an early start in the celebration.

Hospice of Siouxland in Sioux City held a free lunch and pinning ceremony for local veterans. It was all to say ‘Thank you’ for their service and they also welcomed home the Vietnam veterans in the group to make up for the treatment returning veterans from Vietnam received.

One veteran told KCAU 9 it is important to give these men and women them the end of life experiences they deserve.

“It’s an honor for me to be able to do that as a veteran for another veteran. It’s just very fulfilling. It’s just, like I said, it’s just a small thing that I can do,” said Vietnam War veteran, Jim Davis.

Veterans day is Friday, November 11. Some Siouxland businesses and non-profits are honoring those who served our country. Siouxland Freedom Park will hold a 21-gun salute and Taps at 11 a.m.