ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Hospers, Iowa has been sentenced for sexual abuse and other crimes including indecent contact with a child.

James Hanno, 68, was sentenced Tuesday morning in O’Brien County District Court for third-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child.

An investigation began in January 2022 after Minnesota authorities told the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office that James Hanno had been identified as the suspect of a sexual abuse investigation.

The investigation revealed that he was the suspect of investigations in the Minnesota county of Cottonwood as well as the Iowa counties of Sioux and O’Brien that involved two minor victims.

Pleas to his charges were accepted on March 20, 2022.

Hanno has been sentenced to an indeterminate 10-year prison sentence for sexual abuse and an additional 2-year sentence for indecent contact with a child. Additionally, Hanno will have to register as a sex offender for life and to a special lifetime parole sentence after his release.