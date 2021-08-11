Hospers man convicted of selling meth, possessing AR-15 hidden in home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Hospers man that was arrested in February for illegally owning a firearm and distributing meth has been convicted of the crimes.

Robert Hansen, 42, of Hospers, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The jury decided the verdict after four hours of deliberation.

The release stated evidence showed Hansen conspired to distribute more than 500 grams of mixed methamphetamine and 50 grams of pure methamphetamine from 2017 to 2021. Hansen was involved with other people that received and sold more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine.

Evidence also showed during three separate times that Hansen sold a half-pound of methamphetamine to people working with law enforcement. Two of the distributions took place less than 1,000 feet from Hospers Elementary School and South Side Park. He also illegally possessed an AR-15 rifle.

When Hansen was arrested, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office stated the AR-15 rifle was hidden behind sheetrock in the wall of his home.

Hansen will face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison with up to a maximum of life in prison. He also faces up to a $10,000,000 fine and a minimum of five years supervised release from prison.