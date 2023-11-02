SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Hospers man has been charged after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a Hospers resident and attempted to elude police.

Ayden Joslin courtesy Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was reportedly stolen by Ayden Joslin, 18, on Wednesday.

The Sioux Center Police Department located the stolen vehicle in Sioux Center and attempted to stop the vehicle which turned into a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the vehicle hit a curb and became disabled on a lawn.

Joslin was identified as the driver and taken into custody without further incident.

The sheriff’s office said Joslin was charged with vehicle theft at 9:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office said it was a joint arrest made with the help of the Sioux Center Police Department who additionally charged Joslin with several traffic violations and felony eluding.

Joslin was then taken to the Sioux County Jail.