Hospers man arrested after police find AR-15 hidden inside wall

Robert Hansen. Photo courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

HOSPERS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Hospers man was arrested after he unlawfully possessed a AR-15, which was hidden inside a wall at his home.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on February 2, at 11:41 a.m., Robert Hansen, 42, of Hospers, was arrested.

The arrest stemmed from a search warrant that was conducted at Hansen’s residence, 203 Cedar Street, in Hospers after deputies received information that a firearm was being kept at the residence. Hansen is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered an AR-15 rifle that was hidden beneath sheetrock in a wall inside of Hansen’s home.

The case is also the result of an ongoing investigation that began in February, 2019, where Hansen became a suspect in possessing five pounds of methamphetamine that was discovered during a search warrant of a former Orange City business, Orange City Seamless Gutters.

Hansen was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent of distributing.

The case remains under investigation.

