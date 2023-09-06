ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Hospers man has been arrested on multiple sexual assault charges against a minor.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report that Andrew Joslin, 35, solicited a minor girl for inappropriate sexual content.

Andrew Joslin

Courtesy Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

According to court documents, Joslin had multiple instances of sexual contact with the minor between October 2021 and March 2022 at a Hospers residence.

Joslin allegedly admitted to having sexual contact multiple times with the minor, documents state.

Joslin was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious conduct with a minor, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into the Sioux County Jail on a $35,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 12.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case. They also said the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services assisted.