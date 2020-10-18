Horse races take place in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – It’s no Kentucky Derby, but it’s an annual event for Siouxlanders who enjoy live horse racing.

For the fifth year, Ho-Chunk hosted a live horse race at the Atokad Race Track in South Sioux City.

This year was different from past years due to COVID-19. There were no events for kids or vendors on the grounds, and only one race took place on Saturday.

“We did require masks, social distancing. We did not advertise the race very well intentionally, but next year, we plan to bring back more races, more horses, more horse owners, and a lot of amenities that we would normally provide,” said Director of Development for Ho-Chunk Alexcia Boggs.

A helper on the racetrack said the race is an opportunity for people to get informed on the “Keep the Money in Nebraska” ballot initiative in the November election.

Initiative 429 legalizes casino gambling at licensed horse tracks in Nebraska, and Initiative 430 regulates casinos, and Initiative 431 provides a tax structure.

“We need some help, and if this gambling bill doesn’t pass, then it’s slowing whittling away. There is too much competition and stuff like that, and the expenses are so high, and not as many people raise as many horses as they used to,” said participate Russell Scott.

The race continued on Sunday.