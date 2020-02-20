Horse dies after being pulled from Plymouth County creek

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A horse rescued by authorities after it had fallen in a creek has died.

They said that one hour after being pulled from the creek water on Tuesday the horse passed, according to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received a report that the horse had become stuck in a creek around 1900 block of Hickory Avenue. Deputies arrived at the scene and found an exhausted horse that couldn’t stand up.

After calling Stockton Towing for assistance, deputies went into the water to put a large strap under the horse, so the wrecker could pull it out of the water.

The owner believed that the horse’s death was due to a combination of hypothermia and age.

Authorities believe that the horse was trying to get a drink of water when it lost its footing and slipped into the creek. The sheriff’s office said that there was no negligence on the owner’s part.