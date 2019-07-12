Hornick residents receive financial support from the Salvation Army

HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU) – The Town of Hornick was greatly impacted by the flooding that happened in early March, many people needing large amounts of repairs to their homes.

The Salvation Army is providing families up to $1,500 to help pay for insurance, utilities, and credit cards. Hornick residents were asked to bring their FEMA ID and insurance claims to receive the financial support.

“Today we’re here helping residents pay bills and we are also helping people with gift cards, we have gift cards to lowes and master card gift cards were able to help them replace clothes or food those types of items,” said Chris Clarke with the Salvation Army.

The financial support is not only for area residents but also farmers. For the first time, farmers in the Hornick could receive up to $5,000 per family.

“For us, it means a lot to get a couple of bills paid so we can repair stuff that happened. FEMA doesn’t cover everything some of us weren’t in the flood zone so we didn’t get flood insurance, unfortunately, FEMA doesn’t cover a lot,” said Hornick Residen Eric Bebee.

The Salvation Army’s financial support for Hornick residents was all made possible by the generous donors throughout the Siouxland area.