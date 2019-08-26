Hornick residents given dehumidifiers as part of flood recovery

HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU) – It may be nearing the end of August, but many people throughout Siouxland are still feeling the impacts of our spring flooding.

Those in Hornick received a special gift Monday to help with their ongoing recovery.

Thanks to a grant from the Gilchrist Foundation, the Siouxland Recovery Fund was able to hand out more than 100 dehumidifiers to those in town.

“It’s amazing, truly amazing [be]cause you think that, ‘Alright, we’re done,’ you know? Then all of a sudden, there’s this other great thing that comes to help you out and…. It’s just wonderful, and I don’t know how many words can express it, but it’s very heartwarming that people care,” said Hornick resident Trisha Johnston.

The majority of homes and businesses in Hornick suffered significant damage from the March flooding, but many of them are getting closer to full recovery and getting back to their normal lives.