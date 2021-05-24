Hornick Library celebrates 125th birthday

HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland book club’s goal of increasing child literacy has created a legacy over a century old.

This weekend, the Hornick Public Library celebrated a belated 125th birthday with volunteers and community members. The library was founded by a Hornick book club in 1895.

The library featured books most of which were from their private collections and is still operated by the remnants of the club more than a century later.

“Something can start small, even though it seems like its impossible can really grow and can have an impact on the community,” said Hornick Library Club President Glenna Tevis.

If you want to get in on the history, the library will be hosting a number of summer reading activities you can participate in.