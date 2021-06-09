Hornick community helps piece local church back together

HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU) — It was a huge day for the United Methodist Church of Hornick and the Hornick community as the church’s basement is now completely renovated and able to welcome guests, which they tested out Wednesday morning.

“You just can’t even imagine what it was like, seeing everything in water and in mud,” said parishioner Marilyn Berke.

Just a few years back, the floor of this church was covered in water and sewerage, due to the 2019 floods. The floods destroyed dozens of buildings and also, the basement of this United Methodist church, which took a toll on the community of Hornick.

“We didn’t have flood insurance and we applied for some grant money and it just takes a long time to get through that grant process,” said Pastor Catie Newman.

Due to the church’s condition, the renovations took a lot longer to take care of, after the towns help started pouring in.

“We were awarded two really nice grants, and we had a lot of gifts from friends and neighbors and community members,” said Newman.

In total, the renovation process took nearly two years and $250,000 but together, they were able to help piece it back together, a meaningful gathering place in the community.

“Funeral lunches we’ve been doing at the legion, the kids program we’ve been doing at the community hall,” said Newman.

“We had a food pantry that people could come and get food, and we had senior meals,” said Berke.

“We’ve been doing those things all over town, we’ve kind of taken up every empty spot,” said Newman.

And even in the process, Newman made some additions that were inspired by the 2019 events, which were also flood proof. That way, the church is prepared for any high rising water situation.

“All the electrical, as you’ll look around, is up four feet. So if water comes up, the electrical won’t be in the water,” said Newman.

Something Berke can’t wait for.

“Really excited and so pleased with the way its been turning out and looking,” Berke said.