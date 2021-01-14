Hope Street of Siouxland provides new chapter for those in recovery

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A program that helps men break their addictions to drugs and alcohol, at no cost to them, is celebrating its successes.

Hope Street of Siouxland has been serving the tri-state area for nearly two years and are sharing one man’s story of addiction and sobriety.

“You have to want it you know, I didn’t think that I could do it and make it this far. I’ve made mistakes but I’ve gotten back up,” said Richard Crosby, a resident at Hope Street of Siouxland.

Crosby was introduced to drugs and alcohol at a young age.

“I started about 13 and 14, something like that, then I started going hard after my mom passed away when I was 19,” said Crosby.

After more than 20 years of battling addiction, Crosby found a light at the end of a tunnel.

“I was at the hospital and I was detoxing and Hope Street found me up there, and I thought I would give it a try for a little bit,” said Crosby.

“He continues to go to treatment, he has connected with a Native American sponsor, he’s volunteering, and he’s actually our house manager, which is really incredible, so it’s a great role model not only for Hope Street but his Native American community,” said Sara Johnson, the program director at Hope Street of Siouxland.

Hope Street of Siouxland is providing sober living to 10 men who are ready to walk the road to recovery.

“This isn’t a 90-day program, there’s no timeline, and we don’t do a cookie cutter approach. We really encourage people to not just come in and get a couple things fixed and move on, we really want to work in all areas of your life and continue to make improvements so that when you leave here, you can be successful,” said Johnson.

Hope Street provides counseling, mental health resources, job opportunities, and education assistance to help these men reach their full potential.

“I’m going to Little Priest Tribal College right now, I just started my second semester, like to get my own place and have a better relationship with my kids. I missed out on a lot of years,” said Crosby.

Hope Street has a goal to expand their program providing more services to men in Siouxland and creating a sober living home for women in the near future.

