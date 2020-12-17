Hope Center Food Pantry introduces walk-in freezer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders who need some help putting food on the table will have more options at a local food pantry.

Sunnybrook Church began work on the Hope Center Food Pantry back in January and since its completion, it has served many in the community. A ribbon was cut on an important piece that will bring that service to the next level, a walk-in freezer allowing the church to provide even more foods to the people that need it most.

“We want them to know that they’re not alone, we certainly want to give them dignity, want to give them some grace and understand that we all go through difficult times at points in times but to feel loved, to feel cared for, and we really do want to see them move on toward a sustainable future,” said

The freezer was made possible with a $85,000 grant from Tyson Foods.