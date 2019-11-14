Hope and Health for the Holidays to focus on mental health

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The holiday season is right around the corner. That means it’s time for holiday parties, family events, and gift-giving. It can get overwhelming at times. The New Life Lutheran Church is hosting Hope and Health for the Holidays to help combat those holiday blues. That will take place on November 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Life Lutheran Church in Sergeant Bluff.

The church will be hosting the Siouxland Paramedics and the Iowa Donor Network. They will be providing mental health tips on staying healthy during the holidays and emphasizing the value of each person.

This event is free for the public.

Pastor John Jorgensen stopped by our KCAU 9 studio with a preview.