SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Reads program is going out with a bang according to a press release from the Sioux City Public Library.

Starr Chief Eagle, a hoop dancer, will dance in two performances on Saturday as part of the program. Chief Eagle’s dancing incorporates storytelling and is an introduction to the culture of the Lakota Tribe.

The first performance will be at 11 a.m. at the Aalfs Downtown Library on 529 Pierce Street. Three hours later she will be at the Sioux City Art Center on 225 Nebraska Street. Both events are free and open to members of the public

The events are the final part of the Sioux City Reads Program. The program asks community members to participate by choosing a book to read and then participating in events and discussions surrounding the chosen book. This year’s chosen book was Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah.

The library’s next major reading initiative is summer reading which will begin on May 31.