SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For over 50 years, the Sergeant Floyd Honor Guard has set up camp along the Missouri River to honor Siouxland’s first fallen veteran.

Each year on the anniversary of Sergeant Floyd’s death, the honor guard commemorates his death much like the Corp of Discovery did 219 years ago, and just like back then, these re-enactors are also at the mercy of the weather.

“So they were in the water already, a lot of times they were pulling the boat or using the oars and pushing the boat up the river cause they were going against the current so they were in and out of the water too and sometimes that could be bad with it hot and muggy too, you get wet, that could be worse,” said Brad Holder who was portraying Nathaniel Hale Pryor.

If you’re a history buff, the honor guard is looking for volunteers to help out with the annual re-enactment.