Homestead Holidays at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve to end 2020 on ‘cheerful and joyful note’

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Siouxlanders looking for some holiday festivities can see some Christmas lights up at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve this year.

The homestead lit up for the holiday season Thursday night.

Park Manager Jody Moats told KCAU 9 News that they started hanging up the thousands of lights and displays back in October.

“And since we weren’t able to do very many events this year, we wanted to end 2020 kind of on a cheerful and joyful note. So we decided to do this event, decorate the whole homestead site. Bring some holiday cheer to people and take a step back in time,” Moats said.

The event runs through the rest of the month every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.