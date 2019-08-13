Homeschool numbers increase as students head back this Fall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For many students across Iowa, the end of summer break marks the return to the classroom. However, a few of those classrooms may have a few empty seats due to a rise in homeschooling.

Anne Czrk, the regional representative for the Homeschool Iowa, said the number of families opting to homeschool is steadily increasing with 20 new families accounted for just this year.

Michelle Criss has homeschooled five children as she said it’s a better way to ensure the children’s future.

“We are really catering to his education towards his career in the future. It’s giving him the mindset that he needs to start thinking now as a 14-year-old what he wants to do when he gets out of my house. I feel like when he leaves the house, he’s prepared to leave the house,” said Criss.

Czrk said studies have proven that students who are homeschooled receive benefits like better test results and have a better chance of avoiding bullying.

Czrk also said the choice is ultimately left up to the parents as well as most of the responsibility.

“I don’t believe that homeschooling is for everybody. I do think there are people that it’s ideal for. I think it’s something that you have to know you’re committed to and that you realize it’s a time commitment,” said Czrk.

A Homeschool 101 group ran a discourse for a dozen people. When KCAU 9 reached out about the Sioux City Community School District, they were unable to provide a number of students registered for homeschooling.