Homer fire leaves 5 adults, child homeless, without pets

HOMER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Homer family is without a home and their pets after a fire broke out at their house this morning.

Investigators say the fire started on the roof of a house in the 100 block of First Street in Homer.

There were no people in the house at the time, but the family pets were inside. Three cats and a snake perished in the fire.

“It’s tough losing animals because they become family to you, but ultimately if you still have your family that’s all that matters,” said David Bates, a resident of the house.

David Bates and his family lived in the home. He says Friday’s fire comes days before his son’s fifth birthday.

“You try and plan the best birthday you can and well, this makes it tough to do. If anyone can bring us some clothes or any food, my son, he’s four so any clothes his size would be great,” Bates said.

Home Fire Chief Jim Swanson says between the flames, smoke and water, the home was badly damaged.

“It’ll take some extensive work due to the water damage. It’ll be awhile before they can live there. It’ll be they’re without a home now,” Swanson said.

A total of five adults and one child lived in the home. A fifth house pet and a seven-foot snake was saved.

Investigators still don’t know exactly how the fire started. The Red Cross has been notified and is working with the family. If you’d to help, you can contact the Red Cross.