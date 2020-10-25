Homer Fire Department hosts ‘Ribs for Rescue’ fundraiser

HOMER, Neb. (KCAU) – The Homer Fire Department cooked up some ribs for their annual Ribs for Rescue fundraiser.

In less than an hour, the department sold out of 400 half rack ribs for the event, and at $10 a meal, the department was able to raise over $4,000 for equipment purchases.

Homer’s Assistant Chief spoke about how the community showed support.

“It means a lot to the whole department, cause everyone knows homes are bigger. It takes more equipment, more man power, and in these small communities, we’re always hunting for both man power and equipment. The funds and stuff just aren’t there, and it takes a lot to be able to operate,” said Dale Barclay with the Homer Fire Department.

Those funds will be used towards purchasing new suits, hydraulic equipment, and grass fire rigs.