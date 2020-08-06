Homer Community School delays school start

HOMER, Neb. (KCAU) – The Homer Community School will delay the first day of school.

According to Homer Community School’s Facebook post, the school board decided that the first day will be Thursday, August 20.

The original Return to School plan, which was approved by the school board in July, included a start date of August 13 for five days a week.

You can see more of Homer Community School’s Return to School plan below.

