Homer Community School delays school start

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:
homer schools _2781797612849743048

HOMER, Neb. (KCAU) – The Homer Community School will delay the first day of school.

According to Homer Community School’s Facebook post, the school board decided that the first day will be Thursday, August 20.

The original Return to School plan, which was approved by the school board in July, included a start date of August 13 for five days a week.

You can see more of Homer Community School’s Return to School plan below.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories