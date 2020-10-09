Homeless teenage boy arrested after stealing vehicle, driving recklessly in Sioux City

Michael Mace, 18, of Yankton, South Dakota. Photo Courtesy of the Woodbury County Jail.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A homeless teenage boy was arrested after stealing a vehicle and driving recklessly in Sioux City early Friday morning.

According to SCPD, on Friday at 2:30 a.m., an officer saw a 2006 Honda Pilot that had been reported stolen at W 4th Street and Cook Street.

Officials said they tried to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and attempted to elude the police officers.

During the pursuit, he operated the Honda in a reckless manner by turning off his light, driving off the road, and down the wrong way of a one-way street.

Authorities reported that at one point the driver swerved at an officer’s car running the officer off of the roadway to avoid colliding with the fleeing car.

Officers successfully deflated the Pilot’s tires with stop sticks, which resulted in the pursuit ending with the vehicle left the roadway causing disabling damage.

Officials said he then tried to flee from the scene but was apprehended after a short foot chase.

The Sioux City Police Department arrested and charged Michael Mace, 18, of Yankton, with the following charges:

Felony eluding

1st and 2nd-degree theft

Assault on an officer

No driver’s license

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Carrying a dangerous weapon

And numerous traffic charges

Mace is currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $52,400 bond.

