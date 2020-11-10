Homeless man injured after being hit by semi-trailer in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A man suffered a head injury after walking into the side of a passing semi-trailer in Norfolk.

According to a release, around 10:12 a.m. on Monday morning, Norfolk Police and Norfolk Rescue were called to an injury incident in the 900 block of S. 13th Street.

Officials said a pedestrian was attempting to cross 13th Street from east to west. The pedestrian crossed the two northbound lanes and was walking west in the middle turning lane. There was a southbound semi tractor-trailer in the inside lane. The pedestrian did not stop walking and walked into the side of the passing semi-trailer.

The pedestrian was identified as Joshua Lyons, 47, homeless. He suffered a non-life-threatening, moderate, head injury and was treated at Faith Regional Hospital.

Lyons was issued a citation for a pedestrian violation. Alcohol was identified as a contributing
factor.

