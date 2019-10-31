Homeless community seeks shelter from record low temperatures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As temperatures continue to drop, the thought of homeless people seeking shelter under culverts may not come as a surprise to some people.

Lindsay Landrum operates the Warming Shelter in downtown Sioux City.

She said the homeless population in Siouxland has seen a big increase in recent years.

“There needs to be more shelters in town and that’s something I’ve been speaking to other colleagues about on the amount of services that aren’t available to the individuals that need it,” said Landrum.

Sioux City leaders said they know homelessness is a growing problem, but at a forum ahead of next weeks election, the candidates had different ideas on how to address the problem.

Mayor Bob Scott suggested the city should wait for the results of the Warming Shelter expansion.

“It looks like the Warming Shelter is going to expand and I think we need to wait and see what that does,” said Scott.

Rhonda Capron, another running candidate, explained her vision on the solution to the problem.

“We would like to see them find them a place to live. We’re working on a number of places and on issues that we can do that with,” said Capron.

Julie Schonherr is also running for mayor and described her initiative to tackle the homeless issue as a leading priority.

“I hope to start a pilot program called Home First and what that does is it removes people from the streets and puts them in a housing situation first,” said Schonherr.

The Warming Shelter opens for the winter season this Friday at 8:30 am.

They are currently in the process of expanding and are looking for the public’s help to support their new project.