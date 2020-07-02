Homebuilding in Siouxland is on the rise

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This summer is homebuilding season and not even COVID-19 can change that.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, homebuilding is on an economic rebound.

If you’ve been around anywhere in Siouxland lately, you’ve probably seen it for yourself.

Darrel Bullock, a board member for Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland, said there are a few factors locally that play a role in the rise in numbers.

One of the factors is construction in Iowa being considered as an essential business.

“The contractors were able to still go out and be able to build. Folks were able to take advantage of the interest rates, and I think that’s one of the reasons that’s driving the numbers. We’re really excited about this year. The numbers that are out there are very strong,” Bullock said.

He said homebuilding numbers last year were average.

“This year, it started out very similar. Starting about February into March, they actually started escalating and growing rapidly. We’re way ahead last year as far as new housing numbers for single-family dwellings,” Bullock added.

He said the numbers have increased by 30% from last year with about 40 new houses being built in just the last few months.

Bullock mentions there’s also a large number of available lots in Sioux City to keep up with the demand.

However, homebuilding isn’t the only business seeing an uptick.

If being at home more often has you thinking about replacing your windows, or even your front door, you’re not alone. The remodeling business has been booming since the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, we really thought that things were going to be like 2008, where business was going to slow down and people were going to tighten up and spending was going to tighten up,” Shawn Gilmore, sales manager for K R Home Improvement, said.

“It was really the opposite. With people being home and being able to work from home and still having the income coming in. Business has been extremely busy,” Gilmore added.

He said that they’re booked through the next couple of months.

Bullock said if you’re in the financial spot to do so, now is a great time to build a home. He said the interest rates are low and there’s a large number of construction workers ready to work.

