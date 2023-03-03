SOIUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As spring nears, people will start making outdoor plans. The latest in home improvement and entertainment options are on display this week at the Siouxland Expo Center.

The Siouxland home show started its 3-day run Friday morning. The Home Builder’s Association of Greater Siouxland has hosted the event for more than 66 years. Everything from lawn and garden needs to remodeling and building needs, even wedding-related items fill the massive showroom.

KCAU 9 talked with Terri Schelm with the Home Builder’s Association about how the event helps local businesses.

“It gives them a chance, if they don’t have a showroom, if they’re a small business, it gives them a chance to show people their new stuff, have their brochures. And the community is welcome to come down and walk thru the show,” Schelm said.

Doors at the Seaboard Triumph Expo Center closed at 8 p.m. on Friday night and are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.