SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Habitat for Humanity is aiming for a hole-in-one with their new golf fundraiser.

Over at Covington Links in South Sioux City, 24 teams of golfers teed off for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity’s first annual “Home in One golf fundraiser. The organization serves a 5 county area and is currently working on five homes for the needy.

“We wanted to do something a little different,” said Shayla Becker with Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, “There’s been a lot of fundraisers done over and over again and Habitat hasn’t done a golf event. So, we want something that resorts back to our mission, obviously, so we are naming that “Home in One.”

KCAU 9’s own Tim Seaman hit the greens, too. He signed a two-by-four that will be put in the next habitat home.