Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church hosts final 2020 Greek Fest drive-through event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This weekend was the final mini Greek Fest.

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church held their last mini drive-through Greek Fest.

Nothing will be as good as the song and dance of the traditional festival normally held during the summer, but patrons were appreciative of the alternative.

“I think it’s the best food you can get in Sioux City today, and I think it’s for a great cause,” said Jennifer Solberg, a Greekfest patron.

The church will also be holding a holiday pastry sale this December.