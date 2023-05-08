SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you were craving spanakopita, or baklava, or a gyro, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was the place to be this past weekend.

Drivers could get their Greek eats in the church’s parking lot for its May GyroFest drive-up event.

In addition to traditional favorites, the menu included a new item, loukoumades, a donut-like treat served soaked in hot honey syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon.

Andrea Komidas with the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church said the event grows each year.

“These are recipes that have been used, especially with the baklava, here at Holy Trinity for a long time, and obviously we’re a Greek Orthodox Church and so we’re proud of heritage, our culture, and we love sharing that and so we’re gonna prepare what we know really really well and that we love for people to eat,” said Andrea Komidas, co-chair with Greek GyroFest.

If you didn’t have a chance to make your way to Holy Trinity over this weekend, the church plans to hold another Greek Fest near the end of July.