Holy Fear: Mater Dei Parish to host Back From the Dead cemetery walk

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Mater Dei Parish, along with St. Joseph Church in Salix, will be hosting Back From the Dead. A cemetery walk just in time for Halloween and All Saints Day.

People can walk through the cemetery and while walking, will be approached by saints. The saints will tell visitors about their visions and mystical experiences concerning the afterlife (Heaven, Hell, and Purgatory) and faith, hope, and love.

Back From the Dead will be held Sunday, October 27 from 6 – 8 pm and Friday, November 1 from 6 – 8 pm. The event will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Salix, but since there is no parking at the cemetery, there is a shuttle to take you from the church to the cemetery and back.

Father Dan Rupp and Mary Lehr with Mater Dei Parish stopped by our KCAU 9 studio with a preview.