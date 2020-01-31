Holy Cross-St. Michael Center preschool through second-grade students get into STEM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It can be difficult to get little kids interested in the STEM fields, but a local school has the perfect tie-in for their students.

Preschool to second-grade students at Holy Cross-St. Michael Center built and coded during activities that all had bible themes.

The kids had fun learning but a teacher says it’s just as much fun for her to get young students into STEM.

“It’s probably the best part of my job is traveling around the region and it doesn’t matter if it’s a really tiny school or a really large school, we’re seeing some really quality STEM education going on in our schools and it’s just real awesome to see,” says Mary Trent, Northwest STEM Regional Manager.

The event is part of Catholic Schools Week.