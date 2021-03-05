Holstein community gathers to watch Siouxland men make pitch to “Sharks”

HOLSTEIN Iowa (KCAU) — Sharks are usually something a person wants to stay away from, but two Siouxland men were hoping to “hook one” on ABC’s Shark Tank Friday night.

The show gives startup entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their products on national television and land a partner in the process.

Holstein natives Taylor Ness and Garret Lamp have been working on their Muff Waders for about three years and the hometown gathered in Holstein to witness their big pitch.

The product features an insulated pouch that fits a six-pack of beverages.

The high school buddies have sold several dozen and have orders for more.

“Well even if they don’t get it they’re still going to get their name out there. And they’re a nice product, I mean they are so their perfect. So I’m proud of them.” said Rick Reed, from Twin Lakes, Iowa.

“I don’t think I can help you much and you guys have a slow steady run. You’ve learned a lot, I think you’ll be okay so for that reason, I’m out,” said one of the Sharks.

“My phone won’t stop vibrating so the orders are flowing in right now. Somebody said we have 30,000 people on our site right now, we have it up live behind us,” said Garrett “Buddy” Lamp.

“If we ever get the opportunity to negotiate something else it’s just going to help us more than we ever knew,” said Taylor “Earl” Ness.

The pair also debuted a suspenders version of their product on the show and is working on additional items as well.