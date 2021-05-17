Holistic Health and Wellness Fair held at Expo Center

Local News
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The feeling of peace and tranquility filled the Sioux City Expo Center as the 7th annual holistic health and wellness fair kicked off.

Dozens of vendors and hundreds of Siouxlanders participated in group classes and toured the field. Event coordinators say it was a great event with room to grow.

“Bringing in more modalities for things to do, more speakers, and increasing the vendors and the food truck, whatnot so we really are expecting that this field start to grow in this community,” said Erin Kuehl, the event Coordinator and owner of Evolve Yoga.

This is the first year the fair has been held at the Sioux City Expo Center.

