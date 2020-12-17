Holidays for Heroes event thanks Siouxland veterans, active military with gifts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The holidays are a time to spread cheer and thanks.

The 14th Annual Holidays for Heroes took place Wednesday night at the Long Lines Family Rec Center with this year being a drive-thru event.

Veterans and families were given a basket of groceries and gifts. Children who were present at the event also had an opportunity to see Santa, who was there to greet those in line.

The West Middle School football team volunteered to help those with Support Siouxland Soldiers.

“Tonight is very heart warming for me. I get real emotional when stuff like this happens because there are so many people that need a little extra boost this time of year, and that’s what we’re here for. And we ant people to know that we are here for them,” said volunteer Phillip Julch.

400 baskets were given out during the night.