It doesn’t matter how you’re traveling with for the holidays, prepare for a long wait.

AAA says this holiday season will break records. They expect more than 115-million people to leave their homes for a holiday destination this year.

The travel group says it’s, looking specifically at Saturday, December 21 through January 1, nearly 105 million people will be on the road.

At the same time, around 7 million Americans are expected to fly.vays its seen since 2003.