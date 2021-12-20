SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than 20 million Americans will be hitting the road during the holiday weekend. According to Triple A, that number is up 27% from 2020.

Due to this, the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, Iowa State Patrol and local law enforcement said there will be extra attention on impaired driving through the end of the year.

“With the holiday weekend everyone is going to be enjoying that little extra food coma type of deal, everyone’s going to be happy to be eating nice great food, maybe having a bit too much egg nog here, you know, with their families so just keep in mind that if we’re not feeling up to par where we need to be getting behind the wheel, maybe we should take that extra step back and say ‘what do we need to do to make sure that our roads safe’,” said Trooper Karey Yaneff of Iowa State Patrol.

Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions by calling 511 or by checking the 511 apps and websites for their state.