Holiday Tour of Homes featuring homes in Whispering Creek, Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Get into the holiday spirit this November by visiting five beautifully, professionally decorated homes in the Whispering Creek and Morningside area with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland at the 2019 Holiday Tour of Homes.

The tours will start on Thursday, November 21 going through Saturday, November 23, and will be starting at the end of Sunnybrook Church located at 5601 Sunnybrook Drive. Each tour lasts about three hours.

Some of the featured homes in the tour include:

Steve and Kristie Drent at 6759 Whispering Creek Blvd.

Jon and Liz Determan at 6560 Palm Valley Drive

Heath Wever at 4411 Morningside Avenue

Eric and Jeni Davis at 1216 S. Cornelia

Jow and Kelli Tuttle at 6013 Four Seasons Drive

Some of the professional designers include:

Lisa Kalaher with MOD House Interiors

Marissa Merchant and team with Spaces Interior Design

Marie Hoffman and team with Holland House

Jeni L. Davis with Designs by Davis

Laura Bullock and team with Studio Four Two Seven

Tickets for each tour are $45 and can be purchased online at bigbrothersbigsisters.com or by calling 712-239-9890. All proceeds from the Holiday Tour of Homes will go to support the mentoring program at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

If you can’t make it to the Tour of Homes this year but would still like to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, you can still donate your time, money, volunteer to help the program, or be a mentor.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better and forever. The agency has been helping children in the Siouxland community since 1978, and the Tour of Homes provides substantial support for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

If you have questions about this year’s tour, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, or would like to get involved you can contact the Executive Director, Kristie M. Arlt at 712-204-4998 or emailing her at karlt@bigbrothersbigsisters.com.

You can also find more information on their website.