SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Storefronts in Downtown Sioux City are getting into the holiday spirit.

22 businesses and organizations volunteered to decorate store front windows around downtown for a chance to win money for their charity of choice. Participants who are located downtown decorated their own windows and those outside of downtown were given vacant store fronts to decorate.

“I hope it lights up their holiday season, it’s a great time to be downtown, it’s arguably the best so we just hope it brings a little bit more cheer and gets them a little bit more involved in downtown Sioux City,” said Carly Hawrey of Downtown Partners.

Siouxlanders can vote online for which window they think is the best. The competition will run from November 21 to December 26 with the winner being announced December 30.