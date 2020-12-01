Holiday shipping tips during the pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Due to the pandemic, many of us are planning on sending presents this year instead of delivering them to our loved ones by hand. However, with the increase in shipping volume this year, there’s some things you might want to keep in mind if you’re planning on having those packages delivered on Christmas Day.

With Christmas right around the corner and the ongoing pandemic, Siouxlanders are wondering what the best way to get packages to friends and family.

The U.S. Post Office has been preparing since January, giving tips and important information on how to make sure packages don’t arrive late or broken.

Nicole Hill said UPS drivers will do their best to get packages to the doorstep on time.

“Package your items well. If your items doesn’t fit well with the box, make sure you’re using some kind of package material to keep that item safe inside. Make sure it’s secure and taped. The biggest thing is make sure if there is any extra space in the package and making sure there isn’t any extra space,” said Hill.

As of now, shopper Mike Wood said he likes the way the delivery company is handling their business.

“I think they’re doing a real good job. I know they had trouble the day after Thanksgiving and with the coronavirus, they probably had a lot sick, but they delivered everything on Saturday and so everything was good,” said Wood.

If packages are to arrive before Christmas, UPS said to make to ship by December 18. Other shipping deadlines include December 21 which is the last day to ship UPS three days, December 22 is the last day to ship second day and December 23 is the last day to ship next day air packages.